(Clarinda) -- Another bridge replacement project is set to begin next month in southeastern Page County.
That's according to County Engineer J.D. King, who tells KMA News that after a pre-construction meeting earlier this week, crews with Godbersen-Smith Construction are expected to begin tearing down the bridge over Buchanan Creek on 280th Street, or J53, the first week of December. Right now, King says the current bridge is too narrow and is weight limited. He says the new $1.4 million bridge will replace the existing 120-foot long, 22-foot wide bridge constructed back in 1938.
"The new bridge is going to be 30 feet wide as opposed to old bridge that's 20 feet wide, and it'll be a little bit longer," said King. "We're going to raise it up a little bit, not a whole lot, just a foot or two on one end and slightly less on the other end."
King says 280th Street is a farm-to-market road and a federal aid route.
While the bridge isn't in the worst condition, King says the county needs to begin catching up on older bridges to prevent a significant amount from requiring replacement at the same time.
"Between 1950 and 1965, there were 45 bridges built in Page County and that's three to four a year and we don't build that many bridges nowadays," King explained. "We build maybe one a year, and this is the first time we've built two at the same time since I've been here, and some years we don't build a bridge."
Crews are also expected to begin as early as this month on replacing the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street over the East Nishnabotna River.
In line with previous bridge replacement projects in the county, King says beginning in the winter allows the crews to work with lower water levels and fewer chances for flooding when working in the creek or river.
"They've got some piling that's going to be delivered the first week there, and I know they're also pre-casting the beams for the bridge over in Nebraska at Coreslab," he said. "So they've got some of the beams built already and they're going to continue to make those."
King expects the crews to install the beams and put down the bridge deck by March or April next year. During the replacement, he says motorists will be asked to use a marked detour along Vine Avenue, 290th Street, and X Avenue.