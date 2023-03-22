(Clarinda) -- Officials with Clarinda Regional Health Center have announced a new family medicine provider is joining their ranks.
CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke this week announced that Dr. Stephanie Gadbois will begin seeing patients on April 10th.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Gadbois begin seeing patients here at CRHC”, said Nordyke. “I'm thrilled to welcome her and her family to our community as she will be a wonderful addition to our already outstanding team of healthcare professionals.”
Gadbois holds a medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois. She comes to CRHC with more than 12 years of experience in healthcare, working in areas like ambulatory, inpatient adult and pediatric healthcare.
If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gadbois, you can call (712) 542-8330 or visit ClarindaHealth.com.