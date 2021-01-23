(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center officials have announced the addition of a hand and wrist specialist to its specialty clinic providers.
Dr. Caliste Hsu with Miller Orthopedic Specialists in Council Bluffs will begin seeing patients February 22nd and will hold clinics on the fourth Monday of every month. Hsu is Board-Certified by the American Board of Surgery and is fellowship trained in Hand and Microvascular Surgery. She has been with Miller Orthopedic Specialists since 2012 and joins the team at CRHC having disciplines in endoscopic and open carpal tunnel release, treatment for arthritis of the hand and wrist, as well as repairs for traumatic injury to the tendons, nerves and arteries.
“We have a great relationship with our providers from Miller Orthopedic Specialists,” Roop shares. “They all do a great job of caring for the needs of our patients. We are fortunate that Dr. Hsu will not only hold monthly clinics, but also perform hand and wrist surgeries right here at CRHC. The additional of her clinic allows us the opportunity to further expand the orthopedic services that are needed in our community.”
For more information, visit clarindahealth.com.