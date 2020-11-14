(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center is adding a mental health provider to its team.
CRHC officials announced this week that Madison Emery will begin seeing patients Monday at Clarinda Mental Health Center. She will aloso see patients every Friday at Bedford Family Health Center. Emery is a licensed master social worker who has experience working in the child welfare system with traumatized children, case management, advocacy and inpatient mental health. She utilizes Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Parent Child Interaction Therapy and Play Therapy techniques. She will see patients of all ages, but will focus primarily on children and families.
Emery graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology with a minor in Child and Family Studies from Northwest Missouri State University. She completed her master's degree in Social Work at the University of Missouri at Columbia.
To schedule an appointment with Emery, call (712) 542-8330 or visit ClarindaHealth.com.