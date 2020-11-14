Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High near 65F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.