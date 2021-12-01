(Clarinda) -- Collaboration continues between the Clarinda hospital and school district to improve school and public safety.
A project is nearing the final stages between the Clarinda Regional Health Center and the Clarinda School District to replace and expand the amount of AEDs available within the school district. CRHC athletic trainer Logan Wood says the project included the purchase of seven Zoll AED machines at a total cost of $13,457. Wood says the main objective is to lower the amount of travel time between an AED and the situation requiring its use.
"I would say right now our max time from location of incident to AED and back to location would be about no more than a minute and 30 seconds," Wood said. "With this expanding, we're hoping to cut that down to 30 seconds or less to get the AED to that situation, and having that AED there as soon as possible in any situation is really going to help with the survival rate."
Two of the new devices will be placed in the 7-12 building in the auditorium and agricultural shop. Wood says the project will also include better labeling and accessibility to the potentially life-saving machines.
CRHC school nurse Kelly Kline says part of the expansion includes the addition of a transferable unit at various school sports complexes due to high traffic in those areas.
"At the football field there's going to be a portable one that can go between the baseball fields, just so it will provide more access to community members that are coming to sporting events," Kline said. "Because right now that was kind of an area that we were missing the AED, so that will really help maintain our safety at those events."
Funding efforts began in October with area businesses, and they were able to raise a total of $8,972. Wood says nearly every company was able to share a story of how an AED had impacted them.
"When we talked to them, they all had a story about how an AED either helped someone in their business, or helped one of them personally," Wood said. "And they thought this was a great opportunity to not only help the school but also provide better coverage for the community, because we have a large percentage of the community that walks through these facilities."
Contributing businesses included the Lisle Corporation, Wallin Plumbing & Heating, Wellhausen Consulting, Clarinda Nutrition, Clarinda Regional Health Center, the Clarinda Athletic Booster Club, and H & H Trailer by Novae. Wood says the school district is picking up the remainder of the cost through the use of ESSER II dollars.
Wood says the school district had been working with four AED units, with two in the PK-6 building and one in the 7-12 building and Central Office.