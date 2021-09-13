(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Regional Health Center has revealed new equipment and test offerings for their radiology department.
The Health Center's radiology department has three big updates including a new 160-slice CT machine. Radiology Manager Jamie Jennings, speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," says the new machine is an upgrade from the previous 40-slice machine the department was working with. On top of this, Jennings says with a new system being brought in, they will also now be able to provide a new exam.
"A new exam that our new system will allow us to do is CT Calcium Scoring," Jennings said. "This is an exam that's recommended to evaluate people for their risk of Coronary Artery Disease."
Jennings says the department will be able to provide the test for anyone who has a specific medical history or are suffering certain symptoms linked to C.A.D.
"High risk factors for Coronary Artery Disease, are a family history of Coronary Artery Disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, a patient might have a history of smoking, diabetes, obesity, not an active lifestyle, or even high levels of stress," Jennings said. "If patients think that they check off any of those boxes, they should speak with their healthcare provider today, and inquire about getting a calcium score."
Jennings says the radiology department also received a new ultra-sound system. She says this will provide a couple of opportunities.
"Our new ultra-sound system will allow us to get higher penetration on larger patients and we also can now offer 3-D imaging on our O.B. patients as well," Jennings said.
With October just around the corner, Jennings also reminds everyone to get their annual Mammogram as the health center is now taking appointments every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon.
To learn more information on the new services offered at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Jennings says to visit the health center's website. Those wishing to schedule a mammogram appointment can call 712-542-8330.