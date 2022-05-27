(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center officials are saluting a hospital board member for reaching a major milestone.
Hospital officials say CRHC Vice Chairman Kathy Boysen received her renewal of the prestigious three-star award for 2022 from the Iowa Hospital Association’s Hospital Board Certification Program. Hospital trustrees have received the rating consecutively since 2019, which is the highest rating available, and signifies that 100% of the board completed the certification process. Only seven of 100 critical access hospitals in Iowa have this award for 2022, and only 14 of 100 critical access hospitals have received a three-star designation at some point.
Through this certification program, the IHA has provided a framework to support Iowa hospitals in developing highly effective board members. Some of the program's goals include governance best practices, encouraging the coordination of care, and best use of resources. The program requires new and returning trustees to complete a certification form and 12 hours of continuing board education over a period of two years.
The CHRC Board of Trustees include Rob Marsh, chairman; Kathy Boysen, vice chairman; Dale Fulk, secretary/treasurer; and trustees Bryan Whipp and Jeff Clark.