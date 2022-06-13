(Clarinda) -- Many new additions are coming to the Clarinda Regional Health Center.
This summer, CRHC is adding a new provider, offering free sports physicals, and expanding their outreach clinics. The additions come as CRHC continues their dedication to providing health and wellness to the surrounding communities. Director of Clinics Amy Roop says they're excited for all the new happenings, starting with the hiring of a new care provider, Dr. Derek Norcom.
"We think Dr. Norcom's going to be a great fit for our area and great for our patients," said Roop. "He feels that practicing medicine is a gift, one he can't take for granted. And he also feels that open communication and working with patients to create a care plan that works for them is most important. We're super excited to have him join us soon."
Dr. Norcom has worked in family practice for over 20 years. Upon joining the CRHC staff later this summer, Dr. Norcom will serve in a facet to continue to grow the facility's aesthetic and dermatology department. Dr. Norcom adds to the developing CRHC staff, which also brought on Dr. Ravichandran earlier this year.
Along with expanding aid to patients through additional providers, CRHC is developing new available treatments as well. Mental health services will now be offered at the outreach clinics located in Villisca and Bedford. Roop says bringing assistance for mental health is important in more rural areas.
"We think those services are super important, and taking down the barriers to get those services as well is important," said Roop. "So, adding them to our more rural areas is something that's huge for us."
Lastly, CRHC will be offering free sports physicals for area high school athletes from June-July at all of their clinics. On June 14 and July 13, physicals will also be hosted at the Clarinda High School for additional availability. To schedule an appointment or find more information about services through CRHC, call 712-542-8330 or visit clarindahealth.com. You can hear the full interview with CRHC Director of Clinics Amy Roop below.