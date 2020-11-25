(Clarinda) – Clarinda Regional Health Center is moving its coronavirus testing site early next week.
CRHC officials say the Test Iowa site is relocating to the Clarinda Fire Department at 314 East Washington Street beginning Monday. Hospital officials say the move is in anticipation of colder months ahead. The new location will shield CRHC staff members and participants from cold temperatures and winds, and also protect supplies.
At this time, the site will continue to run Monday through Friday until further notice. The testing begins at 3 p.m. and lasts until all those waiting have tested. CRHC has been a Test Iowa site since June, and to date, has collected and sent out more than 3,300 samples.
Appointment at the CRHC Test Iowa site should be scheduled by calling 712-542-8341 after having visited the TestIowa.com website, completed the assessment, or saved or printed the barcode. The barcode needs to be brought to the testing site. More information and developments regarding COVID-19, the hospital’s response or Test Iowa instructions is available at ClarindaHealth.com.