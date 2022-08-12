(Clarinda) -- Hospital expansion projects are plentiful in KMAland, and the Clarinda Regional Health Center is seeing extensive progress on multiple fronts.
That's according to CRHC Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, who says exterior details and interior design are moving along with the hospital's new 12,500-square foot Rehab and Sports Medicine Center. Additionally, Hill says just months likely remain before the completion of renovations to the hospital's surgery and infusion facilities. While some concrete work remains on the exterior of the new sports therapy building, Hill says crews have begun extensive interior work.
"Our stone work has been getting completed, windows are getting installed, the front door is installed, and the signage has been up," said Hill. "There's been a lot of changes on the outside, but people can't always see what's going on inside. So, we try to get as many photos as we can out on our social media just so everyone can see the excitement that we have."
Hills says painting, the installation of several plug-ins on the floor to allow for flexibility of equipment use, HVAC systems, lighting, and a new turf area are all underway.
The facility will house several of the hospital's therapy offerings, including physical, occupational, and speech, along with personal training. On top of a much larger space, Hill says the building allows for introducing a new aquatic therapy program.
"We'll have a therapy pool that'll be utilized and be very private for people that are going to be utilizing it -- more of a one-on-one approach with our therapists," said Hill. "That just allows them to work with you in a different way than we've been able to do, there's a treadmill that will be built into this if needed and just different ways of using new techniques."
For the surgery center, crews continue on a second and larger operation room to account for more significant and extensive equipment. But, Hill says work also continues on upgrades to the hospital's pre and post-PACU (pack-you) bays.
"We made some different changes to what our current layout was," Hill explained. "And our new four PACU bays will be a little bit larger and with just different placements of the TVs and some of the other amenities we're trying to make it a little bit nicer or comfortable for our patients. So if they need to stay their for a longer period of time it's a little more comfortable."
Additionally, Hill says efforts are still underway to relocate the hospital's infusion center from the specialty clinic. But, Hill says the new location on the backside of the hospital will include its own entrance and hopefully be more welcoming to patients.
"We'll have large windows -- with shades as well -- but having the ability to see out, see the natural light, and see some of the landscape," said Hill. "Being in their for sometime long periods of time to have an infusion done, it's just changing how that looks instead of being in an area that has no natural light."
Renovations to the hospital pharmacy also continue to meet regulatory standards and increase the number of patients it can serve. Hill expects the rehab center to wrap up this fall, with most renovation projects finishing by late winter or early spring. Hill was a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, and you can hear the full interview below: