(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) is preparing for the fall season with their annual Wellness Lab Draws and Flu Shot Clinics.
This year, due to COVID-19 precautions and convenience for patients, CRHC is offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic. No pre-registration is necessary to attend the drive-thru flu shot clinic. Insurance can be billed for flu shots, so please bring a photo ID and insurance card(s). If insurance isn't available a self pay option via cash or check will be accepted. This drive-thru clinic will take place at the Clarinda Mental Health Center (CMHC) parking lot on Saturday, September 26th and Saturday, October 24th from 9AM to 12PM. Two types of flu vaccines will be available: Quadrivalent Vaccine for those 6 months and older and the High Dose vaccine for those over the age of 65 years.
CRHC's Fall Wellness Lab Draws will take place mid-October, see the dates and times below, and registration is currently open. Just visit ClarindaHealth.com and click on the "Fall Health Fair Sign Up" link on the homepage. Registration online is strongly encouraged for this year's Wellness Lab Draws in order to prepare and help address precautions for COVID-19. The Wellness Lab Draws will take place inside CRHC conference rooms as normal, and everyone will be screened and given masks upon entry into the building. Walk-in availability for lab draws and flu shots will still be open, however, scheduled appointments will take priority.
CRHC offers Wellness Lab draws every six months for many reasons. A lot medications require labs every six months. It also gives the community an option to have yearly labs done in the fall or spring seasons, or even both. There is also a cost savings for those who have no insurance, have a high-deductible insurance plan, or just prefer not to bill their medical insurance.
The labs that are available during the Fall Wellness Lab Draws are a wellness screen which includes a complete blood count, fasting blood glucose, lipid profile, electrolytes, liver and kidney function and TSH. For men over 40, a prostatic cancer screen is available. For diabetics and anyone who might be watching their blood sugars, a Hgb A1C screen is offered. There is also a Vitamin D screen, which tests the level in the blood, which is needed for healthy bones. Last year CRHC also began offering a new self pay diagnostic test with the DXA Body Composition Scan, which scans the entire body to get precise measurements that include body fat, lean mass, bone mass and more. Lastly, anyone over 50 can get a Colon Kit to take for in-home screening. Prices for each screen is listed in the registration on ClarindaHealth.com.
Please be sure to continue regular preventative measures as always, and especially this year due to COVID-19 concerns, such as good hand-washing techniques. If you feel sick or are exhibiting symptoms, stay at home and avoid public places to prevent the spreading of influenza or other illnesses.
Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Dates: No pre-registration needed
-September 26th, 2020 | 9AM-12PM at Clarinda Mental Health Center parking lot
-October 24th, 2020 | 9AM-12PM at Clarinda Mental Health Center Parking lot
-Please bring photo ID and insurance cards, if billing insurance
Flu Shot Self Pay Prices:
-Quadrivalent: $40
-High Dose: $70
Fall Wellness Lab Draws Dates: Registration strongly encouraged
-Monday, October 12th, 2020 | 6AM-10AM at CRHC Conference Rooms
-Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | 6AM-10AM at CRHC Conference Rooms
-Saturday, October 17th, 2020 | 8AM-10AM at CRHC Conference Rooms
**Flu Shots will be available during Wellness Lab Draws dates**