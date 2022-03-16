(Clarinda) -- Piano, food, and auction lovers alike will congregate in Clarinda next weekend for the annual Platinum Ball.
The Clarinda Regional Health Center's foundation Partners in Exceptional Care will be putting on its 10th annual Platinum Ball on March 26th at Wibholm Hall on the Page County Fairgrounds. CRHC Director of Community Engagement and Grants Jennifer McCall joined the KMA "Morning Show" recently and said the Saturday event will host a dinner followed by entertainment in the form of Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos. McCall says guests will have a plethora of food options to choose from during the 7 pm dinner catered by J Bruner's.
"And our guests will have an option of New York strip or Russian chicken and then we'll have a lot of nice sides to go along with that," McCall explained. "And our dessert will be catered by Robin's Nest here in Clarinda, and those options will be cheesecake or layered chocolate cake."
Preceding the dinner at 6 pm will be drinks and hors d'oeuvres with entertainment to follow at 8:30.
McCall says proceeds from the event this year will be going towards new patient recliners in the Medical-Surgical Nursing area of the hospital.
"So the current recliners that we have in the patient rooms were purchased back when the hospital was built in 2012, so they're about 10 years old," McCall explained. "And over the last couple of years with COVID and all the harsh chemicals, they're really starting to show their age, and so it's time to get those upgraded."
Along with dinner and entertainment, McCall says the event will also include a live and silent auction including a large variety of items.
"So we have an outdoor firepit basket, we have some charcuterie board baskets, photography," McCall said. "A lot of sporting events, whether it be game tickets, or signed helmets, or signed footballs."
McCall says a Kitchen Aid mixer and attachments and accessories will also be available as a raffle item for those wishing to boost their kitchen prowess. Raffle tickets are $10 each.
Tickets to the event are $60 and can be purchased until March 18th by visiting the Clarinda Regional Health Center's website or visiting one.bidpal.net/platinum2022, where you can also purchase raffle tickets, place bids on auction items, or make a donation. You can hear the interview with McCall in its entirety below.