(Clarinda) — Clarinda Regional Health Center has recently hired two new individuals to positions within the facility.
Hospital officials have announced the hiring of Jennifer McCall as the new director of community engagement & grants.
In this role, McCall will lead efforts to raise funds for capital campaigns and focus efforts on grants. McCall will also be working closely with the Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC), CRHCs new foundation formed through combining the Hospital Auxiliary and the Clarinda Medical Foundation.
“Jen comes to CRHC with many years of community service and we are very excited to have her as part of our team. She will be working with Bailey Clubb to provide oversight for the Partners and help us further our efforts in fundraising as we continue to expand and find more ways to serve patients in our communities,” states CRHC CEO, Chuck NorDyke.
As Director of Community Engagement and Grants, McCall will be in charge of obtaining grant funds, special fundraising efforts, and engaging the community in CRHC’s mission.
Additionally, CRHC has announced the hiring of Laurie Miller as the facility’s new lab manager. Miller has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Zoology from Michigan State University and a Master’s in Public Safety from Capella University. She served in the U.S. Army as a research assistant and medical technologist. She most recently has been working in Petersburg, Alaska where she was working as a laboratory supervisor and clinical laboratory manager since 2012.