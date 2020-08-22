(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center is helping the Clarinda School District address students' health needs.
CRHC officials announce the hiring of Kelly Kline to fill the district's school nurse position. Earlier this month, the Clarinda School Board approved a contract with the hospital to fill a vacancy created by a recent resignation. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the resignation presented an opportunity to change the way the district serves students' health needs.
"You know, we've been looking at a lot of behavioral and mental health support," said Bergman. "We had an opening in our district, and we had a nurse that served us very well for a long time. She worked to the heart and soul, and worked really hard. It was time for her to do something else. We said, 'you know what, every time you have an opening is time to think differently, time to look for opportunities.'"
Currently, Kline serves as an RN in CRHC's emergency department. A Villisca native, Kline holds a bachelor's degree in dietetics from Iowa State University. Following graduation from Iowa State, Kline lived in multiple states, where she worked as a registered dietician. After returning to Iowa with her family in 2015, she received a bachelor's in nursing from Mercy College of Health Services in Des Moines. She is a registered and licensed nurse, a registered dietician, a sexual assault nurse examiner, and a Stop the Bleed trainer. She also has other certifications, including basic life support, pediatric advanced life support, advanced cardiovascular life support and the trauma nurse core course.