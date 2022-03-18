(Clarinda) -- A local, regional hospital has reached numerous key milestones in several of its renovations and new additions.
The Clarinda Regional Health Center has hit some significant milestones in the construction of its new Rehab and Sports Medicine Center and renovations to the hospital's surgery, pharmacy, and infusion areas. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Wednesday, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill says the new rehab center is beginning to show visible progress.
"Recently our rehab and sports medicine center across the street from the hospital has been going up, they've been doing a lot of the framing and setting the structural steel for that," Hill said. "So I think that's where most of the people are seeing that 'wow' factor that's happened in the last few weeks, so that's been really exciting."
Hill says the most significant benefit from the new facility will be the large amount of space for the rehab staff that they have never gotten to work with before.
"We're going to have a hydro-works kind of therapy pool that'll have a built in treadmill for it, so we're going to have the ability to do a lot more different aquatic type of therapy," Hill said. "We're going to have a batting cage/turf area which we're really excited about just because of the athletes that we take care of in the area with the local high schools. Just to be able to do a little bit different applications to that therapy of what they're doing with all the different athletics in cutting, moving, and running. That gives us that chance to work with them in a different way that we've never had before."
The facility will also include several larger exam rooms and private rooms to house speech therapy, lymphedema, and pediatrics, along with an open gym housing various equipment.
Additionally, interior work continues on additions to the surgery center on the backside of the hospital. Hill says the most prominent expansion will include a new and larger surgery room.
"You never know what the future's going to hold for technology and equipment that may be needed, and that just allows us the flexibility to bring in any of those opportunities that come to our community and to CRHC," Hill explained. "That ability to have that, and working with the construction team has been exciting, and when we tour the surgery team around, they're just in awe of what that room is going to look like for them."
Hill says the surgery additions will include four new pre and post-operation rooms.
Meanwhile, for the pharmacy, Hill says the majority of the changes come to meet regulatory standards but also to adjust to the increasing amount of patients.
"We were kind of land-locked in our current pharmacy with where we were, so this opportunity is giving us the opportunity to really expand that, but getting us up to those USPA 100 standards to just meet and provide more chemotherapy mixing and everything else we've been doing in our infusion side," Hill said. "But then also with our expansion and just seeing more patients. We've been taking care of a lot more of our community members, and reaching further out into Southwest Iowa."
Hill says the Infusion Center will also be receiving its own new entrance and more parking for its patients.
As most of the projects are near the final stages, Hill anticipates the pharmacy and infusion renovations to be completed by early spring, the surgery additions by the summer, and the new Rehab and Sports Medicine Center to be completed by late summer- early fall.
You can hear the full interview with Tyler Hill below.