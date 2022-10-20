(Clarinda) -- Officials with the Clarinda Regional Health Center are set to showcase one of their newest facilities to the community.
CRHC is holding a community open house Wednesday for its new 12,500-square-foot Rehab and Sports Medicine Building from 6-9 p.m. Tyler Hill, chief nursing officer with CRHC, says the new facility will offer state-of-the-art exam rooms for several therapy departments, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies along with cardiopulmonary rehab. However, He adds that the new facility also focuses on personal training and assisting area athletes.
"So we looked at making a more open concept facility that will have aquatic therapy and a turf area for some athletes or anyone that's wanting to do some any kind of speed or agility work," said Hill. "We'll have a batting cage that can be dropped down that we can hit almost and kind of ball from sports into."
Along with drinks and appetizers, speakers at the open house will include Hill, CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke, and Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield, whose agency assisted in funding the project. Therapy staff will also provide guided tours of the facility and how each part will be used.
Hill adds they will also be holding a "Duck Pluck" fundraiser utilizing the new pool for aquatic therapy.
"And we're giving away a fire pit table, outdoor patio furniture, and a 55-inch TV, so if you want to get any donations into that, you can get on clarindahealth.com," he said. "There's a link you can go into and you can donate from $5 up to $100 and you can keep going beyond that on getting a duck that will be put into the pool at the therapy building."
Ducks can be purchased until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with the drawing at 8:30 p.m.
He says it has been an extensive and collaborative process with several moving pieces to make the new facility a reality.
"It's been a process and it takes a few years to get these plans going while working with different architects, engineers, and construction crews to go through that process," Hill explained. "But then also we utilized a lot of the ideas from speaking with the staff who will be working in those and getting their plans and what they wanted. Really having the whole 'team concept' in this building makes it what it is today."
While the new facility has been constructed, Hill says the transition process for the various programs is still underway. Announcements of when services will be officially switched over are expected soon. The new facility is part of a more extensive expansion and renovation project, including a new pharmacy, surgery center, and specialty clinic.