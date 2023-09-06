(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Regional Health Center is once again offering lab draws next month.
CRHC officials say appointments for their Fall Wellness Lab Draws can be made for October 10th and 11th from 6-to-9 a.m. or on October 14th from 7-to-9 a.m. Once change this year, hospital officials say, is that the community health fair participants will go to the Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center building, just east of the hospital. For accurate lab results, officials say a 10-12 hour fast is required and appointments are required as walk-in lab draws will not be available.
To submit your information, visit clarindahealth.com/health-fair and then call the hospital at 712-542-2176 to schedule your time on one of the health fair dates. More information is available in the full press release which is available here.