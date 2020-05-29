(Clarinda) -- Officials with Clarinda Regional Health Center have confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke says he was notified Friday morning that a provider between the ages of 18 and 40 years old has tested positive. The individual is currently at home in self-isolation recovering.
CRHC says the provider has been working with patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 but has not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive. The hospital says the case shows the importance of continued social distancing, handwashing and utilization of personal protective equipment.
If you feel you may have been exposed or have any questions regarding COVID-19 call the Iowa COVID hotline at 211 or reach out to Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.