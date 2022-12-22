(Clarinda) -- With the help of a local foundation, the Clarinda Regional Health Center has a new ambulance for its EMS services.
CRHC officials announced earlier this week that the hospital purchased the ambulance back in September with the assistance of a $25,000 grant from the Clarinda Foundation. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke tells KMA News that the hospital decided to go ahead with the purchase to upgrade its existing fleet and replace one unit recently taken out of service.
"We try to keep a look at that on a regular basis and made the determination as some of the ambulances are getting older and needing more repairs done, you know 'is it cheaper to go ahead and buy a new one versus getting those repairs done," said Nordyke. "And we made the determination that we'll go ahead and put one out for bid."
With the roughly $200,000 purchase, the hospital is back up to four active ambulances. The initial asking price was a little smaller, however, Nordyke says the hospital's board wanted to ensure EMS staff had even more advanced safety features and assistance at their disposal.
"It's a bigger rig, it's got the four wheel drive, and it's got all the safety stuff -- the deer guard in the front, the better, more flush mounted lights so they don't break off if they hit something," he said. "It's got all the reflective paints and schemes on the side and everything in the back for safety purposes, and we've got the lift-assist."
Other features on the interior include a refrigerated pharmacy to increase the longevity of medications stored in the ambulance.
Over the past three months, the new ambulance has already traveled 5,339 miles and assisted on 197 EMS calls. Nordyke says that showcases why the vehicles need to be at peak performance.
"You go out to the rig and something happens or you're driving somewhere and something happens, you've got somebody's life potentially at stake there," said Nordyke. "So, you want to make sure you get there in a timely manner and that equipment is working, because we don't want to have any issues. That's why we think it's important to check it on a regular basis and get it fixed but then also upgrade the equipment whenever we can."
Between the four crews, EMS personnel from CRHC average 134 runs a month. However, Nordyke adds that his EMS department has been able to avoid most of the personnel strains that have been felt around the region. Nordyke says the ambulance will likely see roads for at least the next six years as they typically attempt to replace a vehicle every two years. He says he is appreciative for the support from both the foundation and the community in the endeavor.