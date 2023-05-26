(Clarinda) -- Potential and current emergency response personnel in KMAland have an opportunity to further their education later this summer.
That's because the Clarinda Regional Health Center was the recipient of a nearly $194,000 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association, or SAMSHA, grant to recruit and train EMS personnel, particularly involving calls regarding substance abuse and mental health disorders. Jennifer McCall is the Director of Community Engagement and Grants with CRHC. After speaking with various EMS and law enforcement agencies throughout the region, McCall tells KMA News that the hospital chose to apply for the grant as the need for the specified training grows.
"The number of mental health and substance abuse disorder cases are on the rise it seems," said McCall. "So, this is just a very important process and program to be able to offer to help people respond to those situations in a more successful manner."
McCall says the committee applying for the grant identified three main goals with the grant money, including opportunities for current first responders to further their education and setting them up to receive additional certifications. McCall says one such opportunity is an in-person class on June 24 at Wibholm Hall in Clarinda focused on improving care in substance abuse and mental health cases with presentations from local experts.
"The class is free to participants and is geared to first responders," she said. "We're hoping that we're going to have a good representation from just about every type of first responder you can think of from paramedics, advanced EMTs, EMTs, firefighters, law enforcement, RNs, LPNs, healthcare workers, to public health officials."
Additionally, she says the grant funds will cover up to six hours of "continuing education unit" credits for those in nursing or EMS after attending the entire day. McCall adds the in-person class is open to area school administrators.
On the recruitment side, McCall says the grant helped the hospital offer a free EMS, which included 13 students.
"It took place in Villisca and started in January, they met two days a week and it just recently ended," McCall explained. "Now, those 13 students who took this class at no cost to them, are all eligible for employment right out of completing their certification."
Meanwhile, McCall says the hospital has used the dollars to attend various job fairs at area high schools and colleges and secure a booth at the Iowa EMS Association Conference in Des Moines this past November. McCall adds the grant also opened up several online educational opportunities for area first responders on the SAMSHA website.
"They have free online classes that are all about substance abuse and mental health disorders," said McCall. "Those classes can be taken by anyone and they just have to log on to their site and log into the education. A lot of those education (opportunities) also offer CEUs."
Meanwhile, McCall says the grant funding has also helped them secure a simulation bus through the University of Iowa that will be available on August 8 at CRHC for training open to first responders throughout southwest Iowa. Check-in for the in-person class on June 24 is at 7:45 a.m., with classes running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register for the one-day education, contact Jenny Wagoner at 712-542-8352 or CRHCeducation@clarindahealth.net.