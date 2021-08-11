(Clarinda) -- In order to better serve patients in between doctors visits, the Clarinda Regional Health Center started the Population Health department just over two years ago.
One of the main services provided within the department is the Chronic Care Management Program. In an interview with KMA News, population health lead nurse Lisa Haffner says the program has recently seen a significant growth in usage by patients.
"At the hospital we've been doing it the past two years," Haffner said. "The first year we kind of just did a kick off of it, and tried to figure out and worked out the kinks, now we have 230 or 240 patients. So we've definitely increased in the past year."
The program, which Haffner says is provided by Medicare in hopes to keep patients out the hospital and at home, was started by the health center in hopes to reach as many people as they can with quality care and maximize their health as much as possible.
"Those things that happen in between visits, such as if you're having chest pain, or you're not able to walk, or you're having some back pain, we're able to get patients into physical therapy," Haffner said. "We're constantly working with their provider to figure out the best options between visits to make sure the patient is living their healthiest life."
Other services offered by the department include annual wellness visits, preventative measures and screening, several health education opportunities, as well as offering health fairs for local businesses employees.
Maggie Brown, director of human resources and regulatory affairs, says the department includes three full-time registered nurses that handle the chronic care management program with patients as well as a full-time diabetes educator. Brown also said the department recently added new software to better track and assist patients.
"We've added some new software which helps them track the patients a little bit easier, and with that also comes the ability to do remote patient monitoring," Brown said. "In which the patients can have a blood pressure cuff in their home, or a scale in their home, and then when they do their blood pressure every day, the information is shared through the software so the nurse can help keep track and make sure everything is going smoothly for them."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown says they did see a decrease in the number of in-person appointments, but with nurses reaching out to patients consistently, they were still able to provide care for those who needed it.
"You know patients didn't always want to get out and see the doctor, so this was a really good way for us to still reach them and make sure they were doing okay," Brown said. "I know they did appreciate phone calls they received from the nurse saying 'hey, just checking in on you' and still helping them navigate through their illness even remotely."
Those who might be interested, or have a loved one interested in utilizing the department, Haffner says to talk with your primary care provider to help get an arrangement set up. To learn more information about the department and their services you can visit the hospitals website.