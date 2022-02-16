Clarinda -- The Clarinda Regional Health Center is hosting its 10th annual platinum ball on March 26th.
Bailey Clubb joined the KMA Morning Show recently. Clubb is the manager of volunteer services at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Clubb says they are excited for a fun evening.
“We’re hosting our 10th annual platinum ball,” Clubb said. “Partners in Exceptional Care, which is the foundation auxiliary group that supports Clarinda Regional Health Center, is hosting this event. So we are planning that for Saturday, March 26th. We're starting at 6 pm with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. At 7 PM, we'll have a dinner and auction, and at 8:30 we will finish out with our dueling pianos by Fun Pianos.”
The night will also include a live auction. Sponsorship packages are also available to purchase, Clubb says.
“We’re selling sponsorship packages. We have an event partnership that includes for those people who are unable to make it in person and still want to be able to support our event,” Clubb continued. “Then we also have sponsorship levels that go from including two meals out clear up to 10 meals. So, we are currently signed up online. You can always call me or email me as well to get that reserved.”
Those attending will be familiar with the caterer of the event.
“The meals are being made by J Brunner’s. With two entree choices, a New York strip or Russian chicken with a wedge salad, creamed corn, potato Romanov, dinner roll and dessert is cheesecake and layer chocolate cake made by Robin's Nest, here in Clarinda,” Clubb stated.
Silent auction items will be available during the event as well.
Those looking to sign-up or find out more information can go to One.BidPal.Net/Platinum2022 or call Bailey Clubb at 712-542-6707.
You can hear the full interview with Clubb below.