(Clarinda) -- After years in the making, infusion patients have a new dedicated space at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.
CRHC officials held a community open house Wednesday evening for their new infusion center located on the back side of the hospital. The new center, which will provide several hematology and oncology services, houses five new infusion bays, two exam rooms, and a treatment room, along with its own entrance from a parking lot behind the facility and plenty of natural light. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke tells KMA News they are excited to be able to open the center and provide a more secluded area for their patients.
"We already had the idea of segregating out a waiting area that's private and kind of off to the side, but knowing how busy the hospital has become and the front parking lot--how large it has become--we wanted to do something different to make it easier for these patients to come in," said Nordyke. "This area which was originally meant for storage, it became a natural place for it."
The new center provides an area for cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, along with IV antibiotics, injection therapy treatments, and infusion treatments for Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Post Transplants. Sarah Lochman is a hematology and oncology physician assistant at CRHC. Lochman says it is great to have a dedicated space for patients who are often in treatment for hours.
"As a provider, I'm most excited that this space is for our patients," she said. "This is dedicated to them, all they have to do is let us take care of them and they can focus on getting better."
Additionally, Dr. Devon Webster, based out of Portland, Oregon, will be available via video chat and visit quarterly. Stacy Pulliam is the director of specialty, infusion, and surgery at CRHC. Pulliam says she is most excited about the new infusion bays that "put the patient at the center of the decision-making."
"When we started this project we wanted to create a warm and open environment where you felt comfortable, serenity, peace, and hope when you walk through the door, and I think we've achieved that," said Pulliam. "We put the patient at the center of the decisions with the nice chairs and remembered the family member that sits with the patient for hours as they get care with a recliner."
Additionally, the hospital continues its efforts to build a nature trail along the back of the facility, which would be viewable from the infusion center featuring art, various plants, and trail cameras. Nordyke says they hope to have a closed channel on the televisions in the infusion bays for patients to see what is on the trail cameras. Ultimately, he adds the new center is more welcoming for patients.
"What we had for before for an infusion center was usable and it was a space we did infusions in, but it wasn't something that was separate from other patients or really comfortable--it was kind of a dark and dingy area," Nordyke explained. "This provides them a whole different level where they won't mind coming in and being seen or being here for four to five hours or longer. Plus, with Sarah (Lochman) being here every day, they've got a provider now that's intermixing now with infusion and the clinic."
On any given day, Lochman says two-to-four nurses, along with herself, will be available to assist patients. The infusion center has also been part of a larger expansion and construction effort at the hospital, including a new Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation facility. While the major construction efforts have been completed, Nordyke says renovations to office space and an updated board room continue. Nordyke also appreciates the community's continued support as they expand and improve their services.