(Clarinda) -- Buzz was abundant in Clarinda Wednesday night as the Clarinda Regional Health Center officially unveiled its newest facility.
CRHC held a community open house for its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, including guided tours from staff, a "duck pluck" fundraiser, and speeches from CEO Chuck Nordyke, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, Director of Therapy Services Emily Wood, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Iowa Director Theresa Greenfield -- whose agency funded the new building's construction. Nordyke tells KMA News he was pleased with the large turnout and interest from the community.
"This is something that anyone who's used our therapy area realizes we need -- they've asked for it and they love our therapy team and think they're great, so I think the community has been hugely supportive," he said. "Seeing the building go up and taking the time to get it built, we've had a lot of people asking 'when is it going to open.' So, having this event tonight was a great opportunity for them to come see it before they start utilizing it."
Among the new features are a pool designed for aquatic therapy, a turf or field area with a drop-down net, weight lifting equipment, and several private exam rooms for the various therapy departments the facility will hold.
The over $9 million facility has been several years in the making with collaboration amongst several parties. However, Hill says he believes strong cooperation with the therapy staff has allowed for a unique facility.
"Knowing that every aspect of this building is kind of almost made for them," Hill explained. "We're in a room that's a pediatric room -- having a special just to be able to hang out with the kids. Then there's aquatic therapy and even the batting cage and turf area and Logan (Wood) wanting to have different opportunities to work with patients. But, then also the therapy team, last night, just listening to (Robert Hess), our physical therapist, saying 'I can't wait to start getting some of our total knee (patients) using the sleds back there. It's a great opportunity for them to have rehab."
He adds the new multi-purpose room and turf area provides a unique opportunity for therapists to work with area athletes.
"They see every movement that you do and they know which ones are good and which ones are bad and why it hurts when you do that," said Hill. "Having the ability for them to use the nets back there for you to hit golf balls in, throw baseballs in, hit volleyballs in, getting a basketball hoop up so they can do some shooting drills in front of them, so then they can see when it actually hurts in your arm or your hip when you're doing this motion."
Nordyke adds the interior field space allows for the hospital's speed and agility program to be offered year-round versus just during the summer. In addition, he says the 12,500-square-foot facility is a serious space upgrade for the various therapy departments and sets them up for further growth.
"With the limited area that they had, they did amazing things -- if you came over anytime most days you saw patients up and down in the hallway, kids doing chair races in the hallway," said Nordyke. "It's great that they were able to do all that stuff, but now to have it here, you can actually get specialized equipment and specialized space. So, I just think that's amazing and we'll just continue to grow."
Hill says the target date is November 7th to begin utilizing the facility once the final equipment deliveries have been completed.