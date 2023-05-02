(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center is getting set to host its inaugural 5k glow run May 11.
The event has been in the works for some time and fills the void of a community 5k in Clarinda, according to event director Maddie Hartley.
“It’s something that we’ve talked about for a little bit now,” Hartley said. “We haven’t had one in Clarinda for a really long time. They used to do some 5k events for junior class sponsors and stuff like that for prom, but we haven’t had anything, especially since COVID, for a really long time here in Clarinda, so it’s something that we wanted to get started.”
With this 5k glow run, CRHC aims to promote general health and wellness and hopes this is the first of many 5k runs in years to come.
“This is just a building year for us; very much a stepping stone because we wanna start having this annually,” Hartley said. “This year, it’s gonna be on May 11, so during our hospital week at Clarinda Regional Health Center. We just want to promote health and wellness and different ways to get out and be involved in the community.”
The Clarinda Regional Health Center’s inaugural 5k run will take place May 11 at 8:30 P.M. All runners or walkers will be required to wear something that glows in the dark. The route will start at the CRHC Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center.
Registration is $30 per person. To register, visit ClarindaHealth.com/GlowRun or call 712-542-6787.
Click below to hear the full interview with Hartley from the KMA Morning Show.