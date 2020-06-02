(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center will begin serving as a Test Iowa drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Wednesday.
CRHC officials -- in partnership with the State of Iowa -- will serve as a location for the statewide COVID-19 testing initiative. To schedule an appointment, visit TestIowa.com and complete an assessment. After the assessment, you will receive a QR Code and be able to schedule an appointment.
Currently, CRHC's site will be open Wednesday from 3-5 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with more dates and times possible based on demand. Those getting tested are asked to exit off the Highway 2 bypass onto West Glenn Miller Drive, turn west on West Laperla Drive and then turn south onto Essie Davison Drive and wait to be received by a CRHC team member. Following testing, patients are asked to exit onto Highway 71.
For more information or to sign up for a testing appointment, visit TestIowa.com.