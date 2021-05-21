(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center is recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
The Clarinda Mental Health Center is sharing the importance of recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental Health Provider at CMHC Katie Abold was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program and discussed the reason why.
“I think during the pandemic people felt very isolated and I think it really did highlight that mental health is so important. No one is immune to mental health problems,” Abold said.
Abold spoke on how technology has been a benefit for mental health this past year.
“It’s a good thing that came out of the pandemic. If people still aren’t comfortable coming they can get telehealth appointments with their mental health providers and their primary care doctors as well,” Abold said.
To find out more about the Clarinda Mental Health Center you can call 712-542-8354 to schedule an appointment. Also head to the website at ClarindaHealth.com. To hear the full interview with Katie Abold click below.