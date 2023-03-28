(Clarinda) -- Construction is underway on a long-awaited walking trail project at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.
CRHC Director of Community Engagement and Grants Jennifer McCall tells KMA News the project has been on the hospital's wish list for several years and comes along with the ongoing expansion and renovations at the regional hospital. The 1.25-mile trail will consist of a concrete walking path to the east of the hospital's main campus, along with a rock and mulch nature trail extending south and west of the hospital. McCall says the trail will serve as another outdoor recreation opportunity for patients and community members.
"Being able to be outdoors, get fresh air, and be able to exercise, there's such huge benefits for that including mental health benefits," said McCall. "We already have an amazing walking trail down at the city park and that get's utilized all the time. so this is just another alternative for community members to come out and get some exercise and work on their health and wellness."
Additionally, along the trail will be 10 pieces of outdoor exercise equipment for the community to use, partially funded by a grant from the Clarinda Foundation. McCall says the outdoor equipment will cover all four areas of fitness -- aerobic, muscle fitness, balance and flexibility, and core.
"We have three different stations that will be along the concrete pathway and each of those stations will have signage with it that will have instructions on how to use that outdoor exercise equipment," McCall explained. "There will also be a QR code on each of those signs that will link you back to clarindahealth.com and on clarindahealth.com, there will be workouts that our personal trainers will have out there for beginner, intermediate, or advanced exercise gurus."
McCall adds that the nature trail portion will also be viewable for patients in the hospital's new oncology department on the backside of the facility. She says the trail will also feature six artwork pieces donated from Robert and Karen Duncan's collection.
"The artwork is part of Mike Nesbit's FLOOD series and so there's six large-scale panels located along the nature side of the trail and they seem to appear like they hover in mid-air," she said. "This is artwork that had originally been located in the historical Standard Oil Building in downtown Omaha."
However, McCall acknowledged that trail building can be costly. Thus she says the hospital has pursued a couple of cost-saving measures, including handling much of the work in-house.
"So we used our maintenance department for a lot of the work and that has saved us a ton of money -- they do a great job and we've been able to have some cost savings there," said McCall. "Then by providing part of the trail as a nature trail, we'll be using either a mulch or pea-gravel type rock instead of concrete because of the price of concrete."
McCall says the concrete portion of the project is nearly 90% complete, while they hope to finish the nature trail portion by the summer. For more information, contact the Clarinda Regional Health Center at 712-542-2176 or visit clarindahealth.com.