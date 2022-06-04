(KMAland) -- The crops are in the ground and now is the time for farmers to pay close attention to some of the insect pests that might be in their fields.
The insects farmers will need to be watching for across their crops will vary says University of Illinois Field Crops Entomologist Nick Seiter.
“For instance, if you have a field with a lot of residue and you've had a lot of moisture in that area, you might be looking for slug damage. That would be, in particular, in the southern part of the state where there is a lot of no-till production. If you are in a situation where the burn-down herbicide wasn't very effective, where you are in a hairy situation planting into a lot of broadleaf weeds then black cutworm damage would be something to watch. If you are following a grass cover crop or grassy weeds, then maybe fall armyworm.”
There are a variety of insect issues that can pop up in June. The real question is not if they'll pop up but rather when to do something about it says Seiter.
“You really won't be able to learn when to distinguish yield-limiting damage from actual cosmetic chewing, feeding, which we see a lot of this time of year. Really in soybean and especially in corn, the general rule is that if the stand is threatened then there is a chance you have a yield-limiting pest. But if you are not losing stand, but just seeing a little chewing - something we see almost every year - that's a situation where you are going to outgrow that damage. Your crop probably will not suffer any lasting effects from a little bit of cosmetic chewing.”
Therefore, it is best says Seiter to focus on insects that can reduce stand. These include the black cutworm, armyworm, and slugs. Bean leaf beetles can be a problem but generally are not unless bean pod mottle virus is also present. So far, the ILLINOIS Extension entomologist says the insect damage he's been hearing about across the state has been relatively minor.
“Maybe those will start coming in more rapidly now that planting is wrapping up. Folks should have more time to look at what has been planted. Again, when we have nice warm, favorable conditions for early season growth, as we've had in much of the state, that helps to alleviate insect problems we can see this time of year.”
Nick Seiter is a field crops entomologist at the University of Illinois.