(Glenwood) -- At least two candidates have returned nomination papers to run for Mills County Office.
Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch returned his nomination papers and formally announced his re-election campaign for the Mills County Board of Supervisors. Crouch was elected to his first full term in 2002 and has served ever since. Crouch says he is running for a sixth term on the board to help see through more recent projects, including expanding broadband throughout the county after seeing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You know the education of our students and the working from home possibility was brought to us more and more, so we've taken on a project to put in broadband in the total county," Crouch said. "We realize this is still maybe two if not maybe more years before it will be completed for everybody in Mills County."
Crouch says another project he foresees becoming an issue in the future is the access to rural water for area fire departments when assisting more rural housing developments.
"Because of the housing developments that we have around, it takes too long to haul water from I don't care where we have a few lines in the county," Crouch said. "But when you have to go back to the small cities and fill your water tanks and stuff and get them transported out, that's a major problem for the fire departments."
Crouch also applauded the resiliency of Mills County residents and businesses in recovery efforts from the floods of 2019, an event that also required the county to buy out several properties.
"You know it created some problems for the county, but yet we helped a lot of people out," Crouch said. "But the resilience that the people had, especially in Pacific Junction, some of the rural businesses down there--AgriVision, you know they came back, the Love's is back. It's the things that took us time, but we accomplished them."
As with other counties in KMAland and throughout the state, wind projects are continuing to be proposed in Mills County. But, Crouch says he's still weighing the pros and cons of a wind farm coming to his county.
"40 years is a long time to tie up a piece of property, they're having some issues up north a lot of the farmers are upset and tired of them, they've been farming around them for 15 years," Crouch said. "It's become a problem in other places, so I'm looking at all of the goods and the bads of the situation."
Crouch will be challenged in the June primaries by fellow Republican candidate Sandi Winton, who has also returned her nomination papers. Candidates have until Friday at 5 p.m. to return their nomination papers to the Mills County Auditor's Office.