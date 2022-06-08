(Glenwood) -- It was an eventful Primary night for several supervisors races throughout KMAland Tuesday, including in Mills County.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Mills County show Supervisors Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch as the winner with 795 votes or 51.79%, over a strong challenge from Sandi Winton, who received 740 votes or 48.21%. A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002 and will now seek his sixth term as a supervisor in November. Crouch says he is thankful and appreciative of those who supported him in this year's primary. When KMA News asked what set him apart from the rest, Crouch says his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.
"One that I really am proud of is our flood mitigation with getting the people bought out, and we did that in two-years time and a lot of people said we'd be lucky to get it done in four," said Crouch. "The state even commented on us getting that done and over with and the people moving on. So that's something I'm very proud of."
It was a bit of an up and down night for Crouch as some of the earliest votes had the two candidates neck-and-neck.
"We started out not exactly winning the first absentee ballots and stuff in that area, and then you're behind by a few votes and pretty soon it's a few more votes and you're thinking, 'this is not going well," said Crouch. "And then another precinct comes in and either puts you back even or puts you ahead. The up and down part was probably the worst in waiting for both of us I'm sure."
Crouch also commended the efforts of Winton in her challenge for the supervisor spot.
But, moving forward, Crouch says one of his top priorities is continuing to secure and guarantee EMS services throughout the county, either by declaring the service essential and implementing a tax -- which will be on the ballot this fall for voters to decide on -- or seeking other options.
"You know we need to find out of the taxpayers are willing to pay for emergency service or if we're going to have to go and hire people or outfits to cover," said Crouch. "Because we just don't have the volunteerism that we need to cover the county correctly."
Additionally, Crouch wants to ensure the appropriate amount of water is distributed to the various rural housing developments throughout the county for fire department usage.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Crouch is expected to take his seat back on the board of supervisors in January, with no Democrat challenge expected in the November elections.