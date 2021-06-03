(Clarinda) -- For the seventh annual year, classic car enthusiasts in KMAland are encouraged to hit the streets for the Cruzin' Clarinda event this Saturday.
Mike Williams, a representative for the event, joined a recent edition of KMA's AM in the AM to discuss the event, which didn't happen last year because of COVID-19.
"Things are not over, but they are getting better, so we are going to go ahead this year," Williams said. "The excitement is maybe greater than ever, so we are looking for a big turnout."
The event starts Saturday morning with the lineup beginning at 11 a.m. Williams welcomes all vehicles.
"We cater to anything," he said. "Cars, trucks, tractors. If it's got four wheels, bring it. It's a car show or vehicle show, but people need to realize, if you proud of your vehicle, bring it down. If you are proud of what you drive, you are welcome to come."
The show takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. and the event concludes with a parade on Saturday evening. Anyone looking for more information can contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce or visit the Cruizin' Clarinda Facebook page.
Click below to hear the full interview with Williams.