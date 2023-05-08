(Cumberland) -- A Cumberland man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Cass County Friday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of 710th Street and Pella Road northeast of Cumberland around 10 p.m. Authorities say a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 40-year-old Andrew Grieshaber of Cumberland, was southbound on 710th Street just north of Pella Road when it lost control on the gravel road and overturned several times before coming to rest on its right side facing north in the northbound lane.
Authorities say Grieshaber, who was the lone occupant, was thrown from the bike during the overturns and came to rest just north of the vehicle. After law enforcement discovered the crash around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Grieshaber was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.