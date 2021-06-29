(Imogene) -- A Cumberland woman faces charges in Fremont County following her arrest Sunday night.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 1300 block of Highway 59 around 9:30 p.m. for a suspicious vehicle at an abandoned farm. Deputies say they observed freshly cut catalytic converters and burglary tools inside the vehicle, along with items that appeared to be stolen.
K9 Roby was deployed and a search uncovered three-quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine. Authorities arrested the driver -- 34-year-year Lyndsey Marie Cottrell -- on charges of possession of over five grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of contraband inside a correctional facility and possession of burglary tools.
Cottrell was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $100,000 bond and more charges are pending. Deputies are seeking information concerning missing motor vehicle parts, motorboat parts, farm equipment and a ladder stolen in the days leading up to the arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah Police assisted with the incident.