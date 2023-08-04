(Des Moines) -- One of KMAland's legendary educators is being recognized for her service to the profession.
Retired Shenandoah instructor Barb Cunningham received the Iowa State Education Association's Sue Wiele Award for Distinguished Service at the ISEA's leadership conference in Des Moines this week. Cunningham taught physical education for 35 years in the Shenandoah School District, and substituted for 10 years. Cunningham tells KMA News her relationship with teachers' organizations dates back to her arrival in Shenandoah in 1965 after graduating from Emporia State University in Kansas.
"Mr. Logan said, 'you will join the association, of course. It's a professional organization you will want to join,'" said Cunningham. "But, I knew about that kind of thing, anyway, because I went to, quote, 'teachers college.' We knew about joining the NEA group. So, of course, I joined the Shenandoah Education Association, affiliated with the Iowa State Education Association and the National Education Association."
Over the years, Cunningham served on various SEA committees, as well as its president. She also served as president of the regional UNISERV unit. A lifetime National Education Association member, Cunningham served two terms on the NEA's board of directors from 2010-to-2016. Cunningham cites the importance of education as the reason for remaining active in the ISEA and other organizations.
"Once an educator, always an educator is what I feel is in my blood," she said. "I wanted to be a teacher when I was in middle school. Why would I want to change just because I retired. Education--public school education--is the most important part of this democracy, in my feeling. That's what we do--we help every other profession there is."
Cunningham says being retired allows her to keep up on state and national issues regarding education.
"When you're teaching, your time really goes toward your students more," said Cunningham. "You don't have time to keep on top of all those issues. When retired, we know what's going on. We know what the legislature is doing. And, we have time to contact them, and give them an opinion, and get their focus on public education."
Named after the late Sue Wiele, a longtime Davenport special education instructor, Cunningham says the award carries special meaning.
"Sue Wiele was a roommate of mine for 10 years with the retired group," she said. "So, she's just smiling and I'm smiling, and I really appreciate having the award. It was really nice."
ISEA President Mike Beranek presented the award to Cunningham during this week's conference.