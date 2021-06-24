(Council Bluffs) -- Don't think that cybersecurity attacks can't happen to you--that's the message one of Iowa's leading experts on the subject is sending at a special event Friday morning.
Dave Nelson is CEO of Pratum, an Ankeny-based company helping businesses across the state solve cybersecurity problems. Nelson is among the panelists speaking at the Iowa Technology Roadshow presentation Friday from 9-to-10:30 a.m. at the River's Edge Pavilion in Council Bluffs. Recent attacks involving Colonial Pipeline on the East Coast, and the JBS meat production company--with facilities located in Iowa--have made cybersecurity a timely topic. Nelson tells KMA News cyberattacks are now hitting entities that weren't previously targeted.
"We say a lot of health care and financial services (hit)," said Nelson. "Now, we're starting to see utilities, and our agriculture and food processing, and some of the other industries that hit a little closer to home, maybe, and have more of a direct impact."
With a greater availability of computer systems, Nelson says cyberattacks have a bigger impact on people's lives.
"You're starting to see people say, 'hmm, this whole idea of cybersecurity is more than just the confidentiality piece,'" he said. "There's an integrity and availability component that can compact the organizations that can impact the organizations that we do business with, that we buy from, that we work with, that we work for, than can really impact us on a day-to-day basis."
Nelson says the types of attacks have changed over the past decade. Previously, so-called "tech hacks" were the prevalent form of attacks. Now, he says "social engineering" is involved in many of the incidents.
"They're doing more of this social engineering," said Nelson, "where they're calling and pretending to be your IT department, and trying to get your passwords. Or, they send you a phishing email, and trying to get you to transfer money out of your account to their account, and trying to fool your accounts payable to lower your account, or whoever."
Nelson adds many of today's attacks involve so-called "drive-by shooting" incidents, where computer systems are stalked randomly.
"They're just spamming all of these IP addresses, and seeing which ones respond," he said, "and they encrypting them, and using randomware. They're going to just say, 'I don't know who you are, or what you've got, but if you want your system back, pay me half a million dollars.' And, you've got to figure out, 'can my business withstand that? Can I handle the downtime, can I handle the bad publicity? How am I going to deal with that?' And, it hits organizations of all sizes."
Nelson's message to companies and individuals is cyberattacks can happen to anyone, and cybersecurity must be kept up-to-date. More on Friday's Technology Roadshow event is available through the Technology Association of Iowa website.