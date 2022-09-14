Fatal accident in KMAland

(Woodward) -- A Lenox man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Dallas County earlier this week.

The Iowa State Patrol Wednesday released information on an fatal accident occurring Monday afternoon. Authorities say 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson of Lenox was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on 150th Street east of S Avenue in Woodward. Johnson's 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a field drive. The collision caused the pickup to overturn. The patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident is still under investigation. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Dallas County EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.

