(Woodward) -- A Lenox man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Dallas County earlier this week.
The Iowa State Patrol Wednesday released information on an fatal accident occurring Monday afternoon. Authorities say 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson of Lenox was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on 150th Street east of S Avenue in Woodward. Johnson's 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup was eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a field drive. The collision caused the pickup to overturn. The patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.
The accident is still under investigation. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Dallas County EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.