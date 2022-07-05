(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's new assessor is adjusting to her new role.
Sharon Dalton took over as the new county assessor on June 13, after the county's compensation board approved Dalton's hiring back in May. Dalton fills the vacancy left by Stacey Von Dielingen, who departed in September 2021 to become the Jasper County Assessor. Chief Deputy Assessor Linda Holmgren has been managing the office in the interim. Dalton says the move came out of a desire for a change.
"I had worked in the Taylor County Assessor's Office since 2001, and became the assessor there in 2010," said Dalton. "I saw an opportunity and I was just ready for a change."
Dalton currently resides in Sharpsburg but says she plans to commute. For the most part, Dalton says she has been settling well in her new county.
"Things are a little different in each assessor's office so it's just been learning how everything is done here because some of it is different than when I was in Taylor County," said Dalton. "But I think I'm adjusting well."
Dalton adds she is still familiarizing herself with the properties and people within the county. She says one of her main goals is to perform more of the fieldwork herself or from within her office.
"I would just really like to do more of the country or field work and checking the properties within the office rather than hiring everything out," said Dalton. "And we will still have the re-appraisals every so many years."
Dalton says her career in property assessment is rooted in an interest in real estate.
"The interest in real estate and how it is valued," said Dalton. "Because before I worked in the assessor's office I had also worked in a law office for many years. So, I understood the legal side of real estate transactions."
In a previous interview, Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson told KMA News the compensation board was impressed with the wealth of knowledge and "people skills" Dalton brings to the role.