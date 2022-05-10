(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have found their new county assessor.
During its monthly meeting last week, the Montgomery County Conference Board made an offer to Sharon Dalton to serve as the new county assessor. After the board granted 48 hours for her to review the proposal, Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson tells KMA News Dalton accepted the position on Sunday. Peterson says the board offered a $72,000 salary for Dalton, along with a benefits package. For him, Peterson says Dalton's "people skills" were something that stood out.
"She appears to be one that will be able to handle the assessor's job, and the assessor's job is not an easy one," he said, "because nobody likes to see their taxes go up and of course your assessment goes up your taxes are also probably going to go up as well. But, she seems to be a person that will be able to deal with everything that goes on with that."
Dalton has currently served as the assessor for Taylor County.
Peterson says the wealth of experience Dalton brings also impressed the board.
"She's been an assessor for over 20 years so a very good experience level and bringing a lot to the table as far as that goes," said Peterson.
However, Peterson says a start date for the position is still up in the air due to her current job with Taylor County.
"It will be based on figuring forward from when she gets notice to her board," said Peterson. "Obviously they are aware of it but to be official about it and she wants to fair to them and I appreciate that. That's an excellent quality to have--to make sure you take care of the people you have been working for as well."
Peterson says the notice could come as early as later this week. Dalton fills the vacancy left by Stacey Von Dielingen, who departed in September 2021 to become the Jasper County Assessor. Chief Deputy Assessor Linda Holmgren has currently managed the office.