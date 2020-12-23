(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County's Sheriff's Office is preparing for the changing of the guard.
Jeff Danker is retiring December 31st after 28 years as sheriff, and more than four decades in the sheriff's office total. Danker announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term as sheriff. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Danker says he's ready to transition to a different lifestyle.
"I've been with the sheriff's office for 43 years," said Danker. "It's been a great career, and an honor to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County. We've got a great staff. But, I'm 66 years old, and it's time to go on to the next stage of my life."
Danker reflected on some of the changes in the sheriff's office, and in law enforcement, in general during his tenure. One major change is the technological advances--particularly those in the department's patrol vehicles.
"I told people when I first started as a deputy," he said, "I had like a '79 LTD-2 Ford. It had just a radio, a siren head, a couple of switches on the dash, and that was about it. My shotgun was in a case in front of the seat, and that was it. Now, the advances were made with the computers in the cars, the cameras, the car cameras, being able to do so much stuff inside your vehicle."
Even safety equipment like body armor has changed over the years.
"When I first started, we didn't really have body armor, either," said Danker. "After a year or so, we transitioned into that. But, that body armor has changed. The safety things, the tasers, it's transitioned so much to going from where I started, to where it is now."
Danker says one of his biggest accomplishments as sheriff is spearheading the bond issue campaign which led to the construction of the current jail 20 years ago. Just as it was then, Danker says prisoner overcrowding is still a problem with the jail.
"It has been 20 years ago since we actually first occupied the jail," he said. "And now, it's bumping up towards (capacity)--and that's what you plan a jail for, 20 years out. We're bumping up against our capacity, our maximum capacity. I've talked to the board of supervisors--they need to have that on their radar in the future here."
Andy Brown, a lieutenant in the sheriff's office, was elected as Danker's successor in November. Brown's tenure begins January 1st. You can hear the full interview with Jeff Danker on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.