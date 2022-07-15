(Brownville) -- The Brownville Concert Series is ready to welcome another talented musical group to the stage this weekend.
From July 15-17, The Darryl White Quintet will be in cabaret in Brownville. The group performs a mixture of traditional jazz, contemporary styles, and even jazz spirituals. White returns to the Brownville Concert Series for the first time in nearly two decades. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," White says he's happy to have the chance to perform again.
"It's a great series, it's well-respected across the nation and I'm just glad to be back," said White. "The concert we're playing is going to have a variety of things. Everything from some traditional things from the New Orleans era to some contemporary things."
Included in the performance will be sprinklings of music from greats such as Louis Armstrong to Miles Davis.
Along with his shows, White also records music. In 2020, he recorded his fifth record that was meant to be a tribute to all who've lost loved ones and injustice. White will feature some of the pieces from his newest recording this weekend, which he says he felt compelled to create from the challenges many in the country were facing.
"That record came out of the need to create some kind of healing and create some kind of hope," said White. "So, it's about dealing with some of the injustice that we dealt with as a nation and COVID and political issues. We just wanted to put out some music that could make people feel good not only during that time, but times to come."
When he's not touring, White is an Associate Professor of Trumpet and Jazz Studies at the Glenn Korff School of Music. Trumpets being his instrument of choice, White's also offering a free Trumpet Master Class on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Darryl White Quintet will play on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a showing Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at the Brownville Concert Series' website, which is linked here. You can hear the full interview with Darryl White below.