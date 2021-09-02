(Shenandoah) -- Another candidate has joined the already-crowded field for Shenandoah's next mayor.
Jim Davey, a longtime resident and retired city official, announced Thursday that he's returning nomination papers to run for mayor. Davey becomes the fifth candidate vying to succeed Dick Hunt, who is retiring after four terms as mayor at the end of the year. While saying he didn't plan to run at first, Davey tells KMA News he "has the itch" for city government again.
"Watching things, and seeing how the city's going," said Davey, "we've got a pretty diverse group of candidates that have already thrown their hat into the ring. They're good people--I know most of them. I've worked with some of them. They're all good folks. But, I just think I can do a better job of leading the city."
A former police chief and city council member, Davey served as city administrator from 2015 until his retirement in September, 2018. Davey cites his experience with city government as a plus.
"I'm very familiar with how things operate," he said. "I know the current council members--I've worked with three of them. The two new ones, I haven't, but I know them fairly well. I'm real familiar with the department heads in the city, and of course, the city administrator. So, I thought, 'you know, I'm not getting any younger. If I'm going to try this experience or challenge, now is a good time to do it.'"
Davey also bases his decision to run on his love for his hometown.
"I was born and raised here," said Davey. "I did leave for a few years, but I came back in '93. I've got my plot out at the Rose Hill Cemetery, so I'm going to be here for a while."
While saying he's pleased with the city's operations, he adds some things need a reality check.
"I think we need to tighten up some of our ordinance enforcement areas," he said, "whether it be nuisance abatement, or little things like parking cars on the wrong side of the street, that sort thing. I've always been a big believer in the broken windows theory--you take care of the small stuff, and eventually, the more serious stuff takes care of itself."
Other previously declared candidates for mayor include Mike Anderson, Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, Jeff Hiser and Roger McQueen. September 16th at 5 p.m. is the deadline to return nomination papers to run for mayoral or city council positions, as well as school board races, to local county auditor's offices.