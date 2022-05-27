(Glenwood) -- Music lovers and performers alike will notice some fresh updates at a popular amphitheater in Glenwood this summer.
That's according to former Davies Amphitheater Manager and current Board of Directors member Jeff Mitts, who tells KMA News several renovation projects at the theater are finishing up, allowing for the beginning of the theater's summer season. Mitts says the needed projects started a few years back while he was still manager, as the over 40-year-old structure was beginning to show its age.
"We had a lot of bricks that were deteriorating on the surface of the amphitheater itself so we had a big problem with water and water coming off the building and trying to get it drained away from the building," said Mitts.
The Davies Amphitheater has hosted several musical performances since its opening in the 1980s after Charles Davies left nearly $750,000 for the facility's construction, which ultimately cost $500,000. For the brick and drainage renovations, Mitts says they were looking at almost $100,000. However, he says a generous donation is covering nearly the entire cost.
"It just so happened that the number that they thought of that they'd be willing to donate was pretty much what we were looking at for the project," said Mitts. "So it was really a god send to really help us out with that."
Otherwise, Mitts says the amphitheater relies solely on its trust fund and donations. In late April, Mitts says crews were able to begin pouring concrete back down around the building, setting the stage for their summer shows.
"What they did was they tore out a bunch of concrete mostly around the building area and they put in drainage pipes to take the water away from the building," said Davis. "To hopefully in the future -- once the bricks are fixed -- to keep them from deteriorating anymore. So, the concrete work is all done."
Mitts says Williams Restoration will be working on restoring the bricks throughout the following months in hopes of completing the work by the end of the summer. However, he adds fundraising efforts will continue throughout the summer in hopes of addressing other needs around the theater.
Summer events are expected to kick off next weekend with the Acoustic Thieves on June 3, Relay for Life on June 4, and The Beatler on June 5.