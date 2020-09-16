(Treynor) -- Two southwest Iowa GOP state legislators say the 2020 election is a chance to solidify Iowa's financial and political future.
State Representative Jon Jacobsen and State Senator Dan Dawson both appeared in the lead-up to a speech by Donald Trump Jr. at a campaign event in Treynor this week. Dawson -- who represents the 8th Senate District in Council Bluffs -- is running for another term against Democrat Steve Gorman. Dawson says he is excited to see a large number of Trump signs in yards in his district, saying Democrats are stirring unrest.
"They are burning down their neighbor's businesses, looting, rioting and like we saw this last weekend targeting police officers," said Dawson. "That sign is not a Trump 2020 sign. Every person here in southwest Iowa who is putting that sign up, they're effectively putting an American flag in their yard."
Jacobsen represents the 22nd House District, which includes a large portion of Pottawattamie County. Jacobsen is running against Democrat Shawna Anderson for re-election. He pointed to flooding in 2019 that devastated numerous communities along the Missouri River. Jacobsen says the federal response proves that Republicans are good for this part of the state.
"It's because of Donald Trump that there was the federal participation to restore the levees at Vanman, Coulthard, Honey Creek and Pigeon Creek," said Jacobsen. "Instead of being 30 feet under water this summer, they are now harvesting beans and corn. Thank you, President Trump."
At the state level, Jacobsen listed a number of accomplishments of the legislature during a start-and-stop session due to COVID-19.
"We have a $300 million surplus, a $700 million rainy day fund, $4.5 billion in CARES money coming in, $5.5 billion in statewide liquidity, Iowa is ranked number one for the most fiscally responsible and most prepared to handle the pandemic," said Jacobsen. "We passed a budget when we came back in June that was status quo and that did not cut the public services."
Dawson says the 2020 election is not about voting for policy or a candidate, but about preserving the fundamental values of the country.
"What we're confronted with for policy solutions, which aren't solutions, they are literally going to unravel our Republic," said Dawson. "It's terrifying. Every voter here today and all your neighbors out there who are putting this flag or this sign in their yard are making this affirmation to vote for Donald Trump. You're not making a vote to affirm a candidate. You're affirming our Republic."
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith issued a statement after the event, saying "President Trump lied to the American public about the severity of coronavirus and failed to contain the pandemic that has left 76,000 Iowans out-of-work more than six months into the pandemic. As Trump refuses to answer the most basic questions about why he lied to Iowans about the COVID-19 crisis, it’s clearer than ever that only Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have the integrity and real plans to defeat the virus and build our country back better.”