(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents are used to storms in December--but of the winter variety.
A storm of a different type struck the region one year ago today. National Weather Service officials later called it a serial derecho--an event packing hurricane-force winds, lightning, hail, and in some areas, tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the region. December 15th, 2021 started out with unseasonably warm temperatures--the high temperature recorded at KMA was a record-breaking 73 degrees, Record-breaking high temperatures were the norm--if you could call it that--all around the region, as well as high winds causing a rash of brush fires. Those conditions were the catalyst for an unprecedented storm, as a squall line began a dubious trek from southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Shenandoah felt the storm's fury at around 4:43 that afternoon--about the time torrential rains and high winds pounded the KMA studios in downtown Shenandoah. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the derecho left carnage in its wake across the community.
"It kind of went from southwest to northeast," said Lyman. "It whacked some pretty big trees, too. I remember seeing some completely blocking driveways. There were a handful of homes impacted, as well. Our cemetery lost, oh, gosh, 40-ish. All of our parks were impacted from the city's perspective."
One insurance estimate placed the number of trees damaged in the community at around 100. Lyman says the city's tree loss was one of the derecho's saddest outcomes.
"I think that's one of the things the city's known for, is all of our really great mature trees, and tree-lined streets," he said. "To lose that many this time of year was completely unexpected."
High winds not only knocked down trees, but power lines as well. Thousands of residents in southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri were without electric for several hours--or several days. While utility crews fanned across the region, Lyman says Shenandoah city employees faced the dubious task of clearing debris from city streets--and it was no easy feat.
"It kind of went in waves," said Lyman. "We immediately started clearing the roads. That was our initial priority--just get it out of the way, so that people can move around, and have access in-and-out of their houses. We started to pick up pretty much that next day, started to clean up some of the big stuff. Then, we allowed folks some times to push their stuff to the curbs. We were kind of going street by street."
Not until mid-January did the post-derecho cleanup end in the city. While the destruction left by the Day of the Derecho is fresh in residents' minds, Lyman fondly recalls how city crews and residents alike pulled together in the wake of a major disaster.
"Our city crews did an amazing job responding," said Lyman. "Our volunteer fire department was out all night, making sure everybody was being as safe as they possibly could. Obviously, everybody at the police department, too.
"Then neighbors and citizens helping each other--that was great to see, as well. That's one of the things I really love about small town Iowa and Shenandoah, specifically. It was, ' know my neighbor has a tree on their house, or it's in their driveway. They're going to need to get up and go to work in their house tomorrow--I'm going to help them clean this type of stuff up.' It was very heartening to see all that."
One year later, Lyman says about a dozen city structures still need repair--including Shenandoah's Fire Station at the Public Safety Center.