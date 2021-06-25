(Riverton-Farragut) -- Damage assessments and cleanup operations were in order in Fremont County following Thursday's severe storms.
Fremont County was among the hardest hit areas from the cluster of storms that roared through KMAland in the evening hours. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius was busy Friday surveying storm damage. Crecelius tells KMA News extensive tree damage was found in Riverton.
"There's a lot of trees down all over the place," said Crecelius. "There's still some power lines down. In one house, it pulled the service right off the front of the house when the tree limb fell. There's one house where the tree fell directly on the house. There was no one injured. The gentleman had apparently got up and left that room, and gone into the kitchen to sit down. Right after he sat down, he heard a boom, and walked back in there, and there's a tree coming through his house."
Crecelius says crop damage was evident in an area between Riverton and Farragut.
"East of Riverton, as you head towards Farragut, going out east and hitting M-16 to go north," he said, "there's a lot of corn that has blown over, because you're driving east, and the wind was obviously--as you can tell by the corn--out of the north, and there's a lot of corn laying down along the road."
Crecelius says the damage in Farragut was less severe than in Riverton.
"There was one tree down on the front porch of a house," said Crecelius. "Some guys were on the roof cutting that up, so that they can get it off the roof. And, there's a gentleman who's car was totaled because a tree that was in front of his driveway fell directly on his car."
Crecelius says it's believed high winds caused the damage. In talking with the National Weather Service, he says there's no evidence of any tornadic activity. Crecelius also reported 2.4 inches of rain--not enough to address the dry conditions in the area.
"As one farmer put it," he said, "as dry as what it's been, and at this point with the corn, it's just sucking it all up."
Though Fremont County was in a flash flood watch through Saturday morning, Crecelius says there's no flooding issues in the county at this time.