(Omaha) -- Now that school is back in session, authorities are urging parents to have serious conversations with children regarding the dangers of drug abuse.
Emily Murray is public information officer with the Drug Enforcement Agency's Omaha division. Murray says the DEA stresses parent-child discussions in order to curb some of the problems associated with youth drug usage in the country. Murray discussed the scope of the problems on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"The CDC recently came out and said the leading cause of death for people ages 18-45 is drug poisoning," said Murray. "We know that just last year, more than 110,000 people lost their lives to a drug poisoning, with nearly 70% of that--maybe a little bit more--accredited to synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl."
As with adults, Murray says fentanyl is being a drug-of-choice among young people. She says the biggest concern is that fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, making it look more like a prescription drug.
"Gone are the days when people would just hit straight cocaine, or straight heroin," she said. "Now, we're seeing fentanyl mixed into everything. But, what we're also seeing is fetanyl pressed into pills that are made to look like legitimate prescription medications. And, that's one of the scariest things we've seen come across."
Murray says social media outlets are catalysts in drug problems amongst young people.
"We all turn to our phones anymore, we all turn to our apps--Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram--we're all turning to those more and more," said Murray. "Just the same way you can go on your computer, and go on your phone and order an item through a large retailer--Walmart, Target, whatever it may be. Unfortunately anymore, the cartels have followed suit, and people can order drugs and pay for their drugs, and have things delivered right to their door. It's unfortunately a very easy thing to do, and it's very easy for someone to come across inadvertently."
That's why Murray says parents and other adults must inform kids about the importance of avoiding drug usage.
"Kids are listening," she said. "Whether we think they are or not, they really do listen when we talk. So, it's important to get that information out there, so that if they are ever approached by somebody to take a pill when they don't know where it's coming from, or to try a new drug and experiment with something new, that they at least have that knowledge in the back of their head about what the consequences are that can come from trying something, or taking a pill one time that can a life-altering consequence."
Murray says resources for adults on the dangers of drug abuse are available at the DEA's website, JustThinkTwice.gov. You can hear the full interview with Emily Murray here: