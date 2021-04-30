(Shenandoah) -- An old friend of ours is now officially a Friend of Agriculture.
Former KMA Ag Services Director Dean Adkins received the 2021 Friend of Agriculture Award at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet Thursday evening. A graduate of Council Bluffs Lewis Central High School and Iowa State University, Adkins launched his broadcasting career in Frankfort, Indiana in 1986, then returned to southwest Iowa a year later for his first stint at KMA in 1987. Adkins and wife Kris left the area six year later, as Dean embarked on a musical theatre career, working in various venues in Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Indiana. Dean returned to the KMA airwaves in 1999, and worked off and on until he finally retired from the station in October, 2019. SCIA Ag Committee member Steve Lorimor says Adkins connected with area farmers during his tenure as ag services director.
"While serving as their ag services director," said Lorimor, "he (Adkins) had the opportunity to make many 'out and about' visits, interviewing countless individuals, families and organizations in southwest Iowa, and reporting to KMA's listenership on a variety of agriculture-related topics and events. He attended many pork breakfasts and beef producer events, as well as dinners for the Iowa Corn Producers and Fremont County Cattlemen."
Adkins also oversaw production of the station's annual Ag Magazine, which went digital two years ago. Today, Adkins is a substitute teacher in the Shenandoah and Essex School Districts. Despite being a Council Bluffs native, he considers Shenandoah his home.
"I always felt included, not excluded here," said Adkins. "I wanted to make that note. I've always felt included--you never know, right? There's people who have been around for generations, and generations, and generations, and generations, and Connells and generations..."
Dean and Kris Adkins have three children: Mikayla, who is a junior at Kansas State University, Claire, who is a sophomore at Iowa State University, and Sophia, a freshman at Shenandoah High.