(Council Bluffs) -- A death investigation is ongoing in Pottawattamie County.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Timber Drive east of Council Bluffs Sunday morning, for a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 86-year-old Harvey Rankin who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and upon entering the residence, authorities discovered 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin deceased.
Authorities say Harvey Rankin was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Lewis Township Rescue. A deputy followed the ambulance and a law enforcement hold was placed on Harvey Rankin.
While the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office says they believe everyone involved in the incident is accounted for and there is no danger to the public. The Sheriff's Office will be working with the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office regarding any criminal charges.