(Davis City) -- Two Mount Ayr residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Decatur County Thursday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 69 west of Dale Miller Road at around 3 p.m. Authorities say a 1995 Chevy Blazer driven by 50-year-old Debra Sue Percifield was westbound on 69 west of Davis City when it exited the road onto the road shoulder. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle lost control and slid off the road, entering the left ditch. The vehicle then rolled in the ditch until coming to rest on its right side.
Percifield was taken by Lifeflight helicopter to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger, 20-year-old Crystal Hughes, was taken by a family member to Decatur County Hospital in Leon.